Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,721,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,598,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,984,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.