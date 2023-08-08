Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.97 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.78. 946,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.