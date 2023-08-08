Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 123,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $114,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,461. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

