Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,706. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,054 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

