Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 34,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,888,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938,896. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

