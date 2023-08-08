Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 46,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.