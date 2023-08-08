Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00. The company traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $820.30, with a volume of 6150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $839.82.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRFHF. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $875.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $752.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.82.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

