Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,794,704 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $588,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

