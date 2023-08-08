Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,912 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.76% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $87,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

NYSE:RHP opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

