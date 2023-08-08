Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.11% of Novanta worth $63,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

