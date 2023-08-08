Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $94,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.