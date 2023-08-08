Federated Hermes Inc. Has $73.70 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,156 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.90. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.10.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

