Federated Hermes Inc. Has $83.96 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

TMO stock opened at $550.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.