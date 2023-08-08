Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $81,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

