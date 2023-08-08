Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 55,746 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Repligen worth $75,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.