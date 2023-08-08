FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $39,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.83. 1,033,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

