Felitia Lee Sells 800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

MAR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $206.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

