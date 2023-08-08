Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

