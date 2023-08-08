Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 82,711 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $20.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

