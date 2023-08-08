Financial Review: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Verb Technology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12% XWELL -87.44% -58.73% -42.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verb Technology and XWELL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.49 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.08 XWELL $55.94 million 0.36 -$32.84 million ($0.38) -0.63

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verb Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verb Technology and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,603.70%. XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.41%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than XWELL.

Summary

XWELL beats Verb Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.