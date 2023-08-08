FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 2,220 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 40,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,287. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $108.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

