FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,016 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

DVY traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. 164,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.