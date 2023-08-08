FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

