FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. 451,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,494. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.