FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

