FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 505,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

