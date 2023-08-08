FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. 335,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,430. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

