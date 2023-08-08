FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,986 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. 215,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

