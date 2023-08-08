First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.5 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

