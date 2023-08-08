First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 855765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$132.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

