FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,909,640.43 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,909,640.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,373,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. 436,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,725. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $105.68.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

