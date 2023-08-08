Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
