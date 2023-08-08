Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSR. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fisker by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fisker by 473.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

