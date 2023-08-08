Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Trading Up 1.5 %

FIVN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. 1,938,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.79. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.