Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.27 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 1,288,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,782,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

