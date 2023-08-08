Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down to $81.66

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.66, but opened at $74.25. Five9 shares last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 625,534 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.