Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $103.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 277,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

