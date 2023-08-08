FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $117.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

