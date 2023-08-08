Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,509,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,241,787 shares.The stock last traded at $57.39 and had previously closed at $56.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

