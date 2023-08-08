Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5.5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.64 and last traded at $116.55. 68,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 220,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

