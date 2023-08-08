Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

