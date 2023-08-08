Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

FRPT traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 206,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,189. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

