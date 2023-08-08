Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Freshpet by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

