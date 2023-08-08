Frontier (FRONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

