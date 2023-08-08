Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO Sells $1,515,412.64 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.5 %

ULCC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 2,088,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,140. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

