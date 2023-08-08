FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

