FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

