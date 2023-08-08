FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity
In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
