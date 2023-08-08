FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 151663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.