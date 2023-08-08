FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

