Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 36,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,517. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 4.25.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

